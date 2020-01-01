PRIME MAG November Issue #10 vol.1

Prime Magazine
11/22/2019
Standard / 8.25" x 10.75"
78 pages Perfect-bound
Fashion & Style
art, Beauty, Campaign, creative, editorial, fashion, issue, Magazine, primemag, primemagazine

Prime magazine was found in 2019 to gather the most talented fashion, lifestyle and portrait photographers all over the world and bring them recognition they truly deserve.

Each issue will bring together the ever growing talented creative community around us. Prime Magazine will ultimately be a never ending source of inspiration.

